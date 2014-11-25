Is your business making the most of web-based technologies?

Technologies available to businesses are changing daily. In the competitive business arena, it has become imperative to constantly evolve along with the technology. No matter which aspect of your business you consider, there is a relevant technology to make it more efficient.

When it comes to web-based technologies, there are a gamut of options that companies can benefit from to build their market reputation, outreach, drive more sales and enhance revenue. In this article, we will talk about a few of the most significant web based technologies that have changed the dynamics of how businesses operate and market themselves in today’s world.

Finance Your Business Through the Internet

It might seem surprising to many who are not in the know, but businesses can use the internet to finance their business. The JOBS Act, passed in 2012, makes this a particularly viable option.

The development and evolution of crowdfunding has helped as well. These kinds of consumer-based business financing strategies have helped small- and medium-sized businesses to sell equities directly to investors, irrespective of their contribution to the business itself.

This new funding paradigm has helped the new and innovative businesses to attract finances from new, previously untapped sources. Innovators with game-changing ideas are taking advantage, and will benefit as crowdfunding becomes a mainstream business finance solution.

Social Media

Social media platforms have helped numerous businesses throughout the world to grow, expand and reach new markets like never before. They have essentially changed the way businesses are run and marketed.

Using social media makes it much easier to bond with the customers and interact with them on an ongoing basis to take feedback and suggestions, as well as address their queries. This in turn leads to an increase in traffic, an enhanced online presence, more visibility amongst customers and most importantly, increased revenue.

Social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc - as well as an increasing number of new or up-and-coming networks - have millions of members when put together, and the exposure a business can get out of social networking sites is bigger and better than any other medium can facilitate.

Web-Based Technologies to Streamline Your Business

There are various business platforms available for small to large enterprises that make day to day business much more organised and systematic. Without these technologies, it becomes difficult to organise and manage the businesses internal and external affairs, whether these are used for client management, sales, marketing, finance, lead generation, client follow-up, customer relationship, customer support, employee tracking, human resource development, project management and so on.

Web-based technologies, whether customised for your business or integrated as-is, can help in ensure that you are able to do things methodically and every single change, transaction and movement within the business is monitored, supervised and can be tracked, when needed.

The benefit of integrated web technologies extends to your consumer as well. For example, e-commerce businesses can utilise point-of-sale software to not only track sales metrics, but expedite the check-out process for customers.

Consulting with IT experts can help executives learn more about the technologies that can be integrated with your business as per your business size, scale and requirements.

Benefit from Cloud Technology

As businesses grow, storing large volumes of data becomes a challenge. Cloud technology provides easy and cheap storage as well as remote access from all over the world. This is not only cost-effective, but also reliable and secure. Businesses can be sure that their data is safe and is easily accessible, even on the move.

As technology continues to evolve to lend newer efficiencies and make businesses more effective, an adaptive approach can help yield optimum benefits.