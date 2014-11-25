Daily deal: Desktop PC 4GB RAM 500GB HDD + Acer 19.5" Monitor £249.01

We don't normally feature desktops in the daily deal but today we thought we'd bend the rules to bring you this PC and monitor combo for under £250. Now I'd never heard of the Zoostorm brand either but my research couldn't find any glaring do-not-buy signals surrounding the brand.

The PC itself isn't going to win any awards for speed but, for the specs, its well priced. The Zoostorm features an Intel Pentium G3240 3.1Ghz Haswell Dual-Core processor, 4GB of DDR3 RAM, a 500GB SATA HDD, and uses the Intel H81 chipset.

The motherboard has two USB 3.0 ports, eight USB 2.0 ports, four SATA ports, and you've got enough room in the case to install a modest graphics card should you be that way inclined. The PC also comes with Windows 8.1, which may divide opinion.

The monitor has a 19.5" screen and has a 1600 x 900 resolution, and is wall mountable. Unfortunately it runs through a VGA cable and not a DVI or HMDI cable, so whilst you'll be able to watch things in 1080p the VGA connection won't look as sharp as its digital counterparts.

Here's a snazzy video with all of the monitors features:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPyJiRtTGSA

If you're looking for a simple machine that just works or looking for a basic workstation then this is the PC for you. You'll be able to complete most tasks and run the majority of applications excluding the latest games and photo editing will be a sluggish affair. Get this deal here (under the "Buy together and save" box).