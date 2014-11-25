DrawType for iOS 8 lets you sketch while messaging

Are you an iPhone owner with a hankering to add little sketches to your texts?

Yes, forget emoji, you can now draw to supplement your messages using a new third-party keyboard app for iOS 8 called DrawType (yes, it’s not the most imaginative name, but it does what it says on the paint tin).

The DrawType keyboard was spotted by Gizmodo, and will set you back 69 pence if you want to grab it at the app store.

The app offers artists three different line thicknesses, multiple colours, a full alphanumeric keyboard and multiple levels of undo should things go wrong. You can then paste your little sketches into Messages or whichever app you prefer, saying a thousand words with that image (or at least twenty or thirty, anyway).

The developer has optimised the app for the new iPhones, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, and the iPhone 5. Of course the phablet will give you the most expansive canvas for your message sketching.

It’s a fun little app, certainly, although how much mileage you’ll get out of it longer-term, we’re not sure. As one doodling user review put it, DrawType is the “quickest way to send bad drawings to friends.”