Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 MDP handset specs spilled

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 MDP handset from Intrinsyc is a device aimed at developers, giving them a chance to work with the new superfast chip before it hits shelves on mainstream smartphones – and the specs of this dev toy have just been aired.

To say they are high-end would be understating things, although you’d expect some tasty kit would have to be on board to complement the Snapdragon 810, which is a 64-bit octacore (quad-core Cortex A57 and quad-core A53) chip with an Adreno 430 GPU which should really help shift pixels.

So, aside from the SoC, the 810 MDP will have a 6.17in screen according to Liliputing, eclipsing even Google’s Nexus 6, with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, and it has 4GB worth of RAM to back up the supercharged CPU.

32GB of storage will be on board, and the rear camera is a 13 megapixel snapper with optical image stabilisation and a dual LED flash. There’ll also be a fingerprint scanner on board, along with a 3,020mAh battery with quick charge support.

The phone, along with a Snapdragon 810 MDP tablet, will be available from the middle of next month. The tablet will also boast chunky specs, with a 10.1in display featuring a resolution of 3840 x 2160, 64GB of memory and a 7560mAh battery.

The smartphone is set to cost $799 (£510) and the tablet $999 (£635), so developers do pay for these nicely specced pieces of hardware.

Qualcomm notes that its Snapdragon 810 is ideal for heavy lifting such as streaming 4K video, and it will offer “outstanding battery life for premium smartphones and tablets”. We certainly can’t wait to see it in action, although what consumer phone it will first pitch up in isn’t yet clear. It won’t be the Xperia Z4, though, according to the latest from the mobile grapevine…