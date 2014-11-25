Can you guess the one thing that's wasting billions of hours a year?

I’m pretty impatient when it comes to technology and I’ve often wondered just how much of my time is being wasted while I’m waiting for something to load, or download, or for tasks to complete. Memory expert Crucial.com has done a spot of surveying and discovered that slow tech is responsible for wasting billions of hours every year.

The company surveyed 1,148 Brits, aged 16-65, and found the average person wastes over 39 hours each year (or 6.5 minutes a day) waiting for slow technology to complete everyday tasks.

It also found some people wasted as many as 121 hours a year. For the whole of the UK, this equates to a whopping 2.1 billion hours of wasted time per annum.

35 per cent of respondents were frustrated by tech running slowly, while 31 per cent were annoyed by the length of time their devices took to start.

For fun, Crucial has come up with a list of the top things people would have preferred to have done with this wasted time. Suggestions include.

Watch TV/a movie 42% Take a nap 33% Cook a family meal 26% Spend more time with children 24% Go to the gym 20% Catch up on work 18% Read my child a bedtime story 15% Go for dinner/drinks with friends 15% Go on a date with my partner 13%

Roddy McLean, a computer upgrade expert from Crucial.com, said: "Families and couples today have such busy schedules and often find it difficult to make time for each other, without everyday annoyances such as slow-running technology adding to this problem".

The Crucial team also put together an infographic based around Americans' tech-life balance, which can be found on the company's blog.

