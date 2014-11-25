Sony Xperia Z4 rumoured tech specs leaked

It’s not been that long since the Xperia Z3 (pictured) went on sale, but Sony is planning to unveil its successor flagship at CES at the start of next year, and there are strong rumours flying about as to what the Xperia Z4 will consist of tech spec-wise.

The Xperia Z4 is set to get bigger, upping the screen on the Z3 from 5.2in to a 5.4in affair which isn’t surprising given the current trend for more sizeable phablets (just look at the Nexus 6, the large screen of which doesn’t appear to have dampened pre-order enthusiasm).

A Quad HD resolution is promised, but disappointingly, this will be driven by a Snapdragon 805 (it’s disappointing for those who thought the new Snapdragon 810 might be on board, anyway). There will, however, be plentiful RAM in the form of 4GB (yes, 4GB) which should help things run nice and smoothly – if indeed this is correct (this is all speculation, of course).

While the camera will stay the same at 20.7 megapixels (which is plenty enough detail, let’s face it) a new sensor will perform better in low-light, which is good to hear. The front camera will also be a more impressive 4.8 megapixel affair, with a wide angle lens as is the trend these days to ensure selfie fans aren’t disappointed.

Phone Arena, which received the anonymous tip, also heard that the Z4 Ultra is coming with a 5.9in screen and the same CPU and RAM, along with a 16 megapixel camera. Apparently this Nexus 6 rival will also be incredibly svelte at 5.7mm.

Sony will be looking to these devices to help stoke sales, which have been flagging lately, with the company recently announcing a drop in the numbers of handsets expected to ship this year (down from 43 million to 41 million – and well down from the 50 million figure mentioned back in the spring).