Daily deal: HTC Nexus 9 16GB £299.38

Amazon currently offers the HTC Nexus 9 tablet for under £300 which is a steal (read our review here). The Nexus 9 is the first 64-bit Android device that runs 64-bit Android OS, and whilst you may not notice the difference yet (as developers need time to fully utilise the new architecture), your device will be able to run the 64-bit apps of the future.

The 8.9" tablet is powered by NVIDIA's Tegra K1 processor which, as of writing, is the most powerful chip on the market and will be able to run anything you throw at it. Similarly due to NVIDIA's gaming pedigree, the latest tablet games will run at their best and some games will only run on the Tegra K1.

For those of you who are more the web browsing, video watching, music listening types, the Nexus 9 has a pair of front-facing stereo speakers. Until the iPad, which has speakers on the edge for some reason, the Nexus 9 will shoot sound waves toward the viewer providing a richer audio experience.

However one design choice HTC has decided to take from Apple is the 4:3 aspect ratio, this means that the relative dimensions of the screen are the same as the iPad series. Similarly the Nexus 9's screen is the same resolution as the iPad Air 2 (2,048 x 1,536) and actually has a higher pixel density, so images should look sharper and more vivid on the Nexus 9 (we have a full spec comparison between the iPad Air 2 and Nexus 9 here).

There are mixed reports on the Nexus 9's battery life, both techradar and phone arena found the Nexus 9's battery life to be superior to the iPad Air 2's. However, across the board reviewers appear to all have varying opinions on the Nexus's battery life.

The real clincher is that if you're an Apple fan you're going to pay more and get the Air 2, but if you like Android the Nexus 9 is a solid choice. Get the deal here.