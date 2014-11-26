Sony doubles down on PS4 and cameras after disappointing smartphone sales

We already know that Sony is suffering when it comes to smartphone sales, and the company has revised its handset sales forecast downwards several times now this year, while saying that it is going to cut back smartphone production, reducing its presence in emerging markets where it hasn’t been doing so well.

The firm has noted it wants to concentrate on premium handsets and profit margin, and it has said more on this topic now, with Reuters reporting that Sony wants to concentrate on producing a smaller amount of devices for a greater profit, even if that means sales numbers drop by as much as 30 per cent.

Hiroki Totoki, Sony's chief of mobile, said during an investors' conference: “We're not aiming for size or market share but better profits.”

It’s a sensible strategy, particularly given Sony’s failings with lower-end devices of late, particularly in China (and against competition from the likes of rapidly rising star Xiaomi).

Sony also plans to reduce not just its smartphone line-up, but its array of TVs too, while concentrating more on the PlayStation 4 and image sensors for cameras, which are the areas where Sony is making its real money right now.

Further details of exactly what will happen with the mobile phone reorganisation at the firm should be made available as we arrive in spring next year, Reuters notes.

Sony isn’t the only phone manufacturer struggling right now, either, as Samsung also has problems, with its latest flagship, the Galaxy S5, failing to sell as well as the previous S4.