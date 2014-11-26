How Twitter Offers can save you money this Christmas

Twitter’s latest commercial offering is set to provide an easy way for users to save money on their Christmas shop this year.

Dubbed Twitter Offers, the service will enable brands to share discounts and deals to their followers via promoted tweets. Users can then click “Get Offer,” and the promotion will automatically be added to their debit or credit card, providing it is registered to their Twitter account.

Read more: Microsoft announces secret weapon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Then, the next time that particular bank card is used in store or online, the offer will be redeemed and the saving should appear on the customer’s next bank statement.



The service is to not only likely to prove popular with customers, but advertisers are sure to view it as an effective way of pushing the latest deals and products. It also requires no alterations to the existing payments process, so retailers are also likely to be on board with the new feature.

The social network has also confirmed that advertisers will be able to monitor the success of any campaign run through Twitter Offers.

Twitter has also sought to reassure anyone with security fears surrounding the new service. All offers added to a credit or debit card will be encrypted and users are able to remove a card from their Twitter account at any time.

Read more: Cyber Monday: Everything you need to know

Twitter Offers is currently only available in the US through a number of selected partners. However, if the trial is successful, the platform is likely to be extended to other countries.