11 tips and tricks For the iPhone 6 and iOS 8.1

For those of you who have made the commitment of purchasing the new iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus, you've probably spent a fair bit of time figuring out all the cool tricks and shortcuts that they offer.

The same may also be true for anyone who has recently upgraded to Apple's new operating system, iOS 8.1.

However, there are always a few secrets that slip under the radar. With that in mind, here are 11 tips and tricks for your iPhone 6 and iOS 8.1 that you may not know yet, but definitely should.

Share your location

If you feel the need to share your location with your friends, this can be easily done. Just click “details” in the conversation thread and select “send my location.”

Faster charging

We've all been in the position at some point when we're about head out and realise our phone is almost out of battery, so here's a sneaky trick for faster charging. The iPad charger actually charges your iPhone 6 faster without damaging its battery.

Quick text response

It's not possible to respond to a text without leaving the app you're in. Simply pull the notification downwards and type the response in the provided text box. Now you can get straight back to Candy Crush Saga.

Monitor your battery

Want to find out what's draining your battery? You can now view the full list of apps that are draining most of your battery power by checking on Battery Usage.

Hide photos

Hide photos away from prying eyes by selecting the photo you want to hide, long-pressing it and it will be filed away in your “hidden folder”.

Do not disturb

You can mute alerts for text messages from particular people by selecting the ‘do not disturb’ option in your message details menu.

Credit card scanner

This is a really nifty feature of Apple's new hardware and software. Rather than typing in your credit card details when purchasing an item via Safari, you can instead scan the card using the iPhone camera.

Return deleted photos

Have you ever deleted a photo by accident and wanted to get it back? Now you can, as deleted photos are now stored in the “recently deleted” album for up to 30 days before being wiped out forever.

50 shades of grey

Getting a bit bored of all that colour and fancy a change? If so, simply turn on the Grayscale mode to change everything into black and white.

Self-destructing photos

"This photo will self-destruct in 10 seconds. If you so wish, you can send photos to other users via iMessage which will self-destruct following a set period of time.

App recommendations

Final tip, find app recommendations based on your location. Walk past a business with an iOS app and a small notification will pop up on your iPhone. Touch and swipe the notification and go to the app or app store to download the app.