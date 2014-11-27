Adding “random access memory” or RAM is one of the easiest means of speeding up your computer without the need for additional software and, although many people worry that it is an extremely complex task, it's actually fairly straightforward.
Here is a step by step guide on how to add RAM to your laptop.
- First, save all your work, shut the computer down and close your display.
- Disconnect any external devices attached such as headsets, printers and flash drives.
- Unplug your A/C power cord and the adapter.
- Turn your laptop upside down onto a flat, clean surface.
- Remove the battery from the laptop.
- Loosen the screws on the compartment for your memory module.
- Lift the cover of the compartment away from your computer.
- Remove the memory module that is inside. Pull the retention clips found on both sides such that the module is tilted upwards. Next, grasp the memory edge and pull it out of the slot gently.
- Insert your new RAM module into this compartment. Align the edge that is notched with the tab inside the slot. Press your module into its memory slot until it is seated properly by beginning at an angle of 45 degrees. Then press the module down by applying pressure on both sides until its clips snap into place.
- Align the cover tabs with the notches on your computer and thereafter close your cover.
- Tighten the screws that are on your memory compartment.
- Replace your battery, reattach any external devices, and then plug the laptop back into the A/C outlet.
- Start the computer and hey presto, extra RAM.