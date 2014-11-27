Motorola offers big Cyber Monday discounts

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year for online buyers. You can get what you want, at great discounts, without ever leaving the sofa. What's not to like about that?

And if a new smartphone is what you are after on 1 December, then you should take a look at what Motorola has in store for you with its Cyber Monday deals.

The star of the show, as you might imagine, is the second-generation Moto X, which Motorola will offer at a significant discount, both on and off-contract. The company has also announced significant discounts on accessories. Here are the details.

The second-generation Moto X, which was only introduced in September, will be available for as little as $0.01 on a two-year contract with US mobile operator Verizon. That's for the 16 GB model. The 32 GB version will run for $50.01 (£80).

In either case, you will have to add $25 (£40) to get a leather or wood back. (If you want more storage and a leather or wood back, it will cost $75 (£118) more on top of the base price of $0.01.)

If you would rather not get the second-generation Moto X on a two-year contract with Verizon, you will have to shell out $359.99 (£569) to get the smartphone off-contract. There is a $140 (£220) discount off the usual price, which is $499.99 (£790).

Again, if you want more storage or a leather or wood back, it will add $50 or $25, respectively, to the cost. For a combination of 32 GB of storage and a leather or wood back, you can expect to pay $75 more, or $434.99 (£688) total.

I also mentioned that Motorola has some large discounts on accessories. If you get a second-generation Moto X, any accessories that you will buy with it will be offered at a 30 per cent discount. Motorola mentions that this does not apply to Chromecast.

To take advantage of Motorola's Cyber Monday deals, you have to sign up on this page on 1 December, starting at 11 am CT (12 pm ET, 9 am PT). You will receive a confirmation email, followed by the promo code. You have until 15 December at 11:59 CT (12:59 ET, 9:59 PT) to use it and take advantage of Motorola's Cyber Monday deals.