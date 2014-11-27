Online retailers analysed in 'naughty and nice' list

This time of year sees a spike in online shopping activity, but that also means added worries about how well our information is being looked after when we buy online.

Password management company LastPass tested the websites of the top ten US retailers and has put together an infographic "naughty and nice" list looking at how the big players store information and follow security practices when we shop online.

On the naughty step are some big names including Amazon and Walmart. Problems include weak password requirements, collecting too much information before you make a purchase and the storing of credit card details - convenient for future buys but a risk if someone gains access to your account.

On the nice side of the list are eBay and the Apple Store, along with one of last year's bad guys: Target.

The graphic also offers some tips for staying safe as you shop online, including looking out for HTTPS connections, using a different password for each account and lying in your answers to security questions to reduce the chances of your account being hacked.

You can see the full infographic below and if you have any extra tips for surviving the online shopping experience do let us know in the comments section.

Photo Credit: RTImages / Shutterstock