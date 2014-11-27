Are You Ready For Self-Driving Cars?

Personally, I love the idea of self-driving cars. It would be the closest thing we could afford to a limo service, because I’d rather have someone else driving me around and especially someone who knows how to avoid traffic too.

Now, the Hollywood Reporter tells us that when self-driving cars become a reality, it could add a whopping $1.3 trillion (£820 billion) to our economy. As writer Michael Walker tells us, self-driving cars could be a reality in 2020, 2030, or possibly as soon as three years from now.

Where this will add to our economy is it will cut down accidents, it will cut down fuel consumption and it will increase productivity as commuters will be able to work in the car on the way to the office.

Paul Godsmark, co-founder of the Canadian Automated Vehicles Centre of Excellance, said: "Every government department will be impacted by this technology: heath, education, tax revenues, pension plans.

"It's absolutely transformational, a paradigm shift - the fact that a vehicle can drive itself."

Of course, there are a number of problems that could come up with self-driving cars as well and, as with any new solution, there’s often a lot of unique problems that can arise that weren't previously anticipated.

But we definitely welcome self-driving cars, and hope they can live up to this report that they could revolutionise the world and potentially save the economy a ton of dough.

But what do you think? Will they cause more problems than they solve? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.