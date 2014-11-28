Apple turns to Samsung for iPhone 6 Plus fix

Apple is turning to smartphone arch-rival Samsung in order to fix a bug with its new iPhone 6 phablet.

Indeed, according to a report from Business Korea (via BGR), Cupertino is going to be getting a lot more components from Samsung for its iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, along with Apple Watch parts (the smartwatch that launches next spring).

However, the bug in question affects the NAND flash in the higher storage 64GB and 128GB versions of the iPhone 6 Plus, which is triple-level cell flash in the latter, and SK Hynix, Toshiba and SanDisk TLC NAND in the former. Apple will look to Samsung to supply fresh modules which avoid the performance issues that some users have encountered – or at least, Cupertino is currently discussing this prospect with Samsung.

If you’re suffering from those performance issues, which mostly revolve around crashing and reboots, it’s likely to be little comfort, though. After forking out almost £800 for a top-of-the-line 128GB phablet, it’s not unreasonable to get pretty mad if that expensive piece of hardware keeps randomly crashing.

This isn’t the only flaw Apple has had with its phablet, either. Some users have reported problems with the camera, namely the optical image stabilisation (OIS) going awry and causing blurry shots (with the OIS system thought to be affected by vibration, or at least that’s the opinion of some users on the support forum, with one keen mountain biker getting the issue on two handsets he has owned).