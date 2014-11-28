BitTorrent announces its first original TV show ‘Children of the Machine’

BitTorrent is continuing to reinvent itself as a legitimate content provider, with the peer-to-peer network announcing its first original TV show.

Children of the Machine will be available from Autumn 2015 as part of the firm’s recently launched BitTorrent Bundle service.

While BitTorrent has often been associated with downloading music, films and other content illegally, the company has made a real push to change this image. Earlier this year, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke made his second solo album, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, available via the platform.



Capitalising on the recent furore surrounding online streaming services such as Spotify, BitTorrent Bundle has been launched with the promise that artists will receive 90 per cent of all sales revenue. Recently, a number of high-profile musicians like Taylor Swift have criticised the amount of royalties paid out by Spotify and similar platforms.

Children of the Machine is an eight-episode science-fiction series, which will be available either as a free-to-watch ad-supported version, or ad-free for $4.99. Fans of the show will also be able to purchase the series with additional bonus content for $9.95.

The show’s producer Marco Weber explained why BitTorrent was a natural fit for the programme.

"This is a science fiction show catered to the typical tech-savvy, male-dominated audience,” he said. “We're not trying to launch a romantic comedy, so the concept of this show moved us toward BitTorrent."

BitTorrent Bundle originally launched last year and now has more than 10 thousand publishers using the platform, and over two million new and archival titles.