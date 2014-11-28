How to create and send encrypted text and images online

It’s not always possible to rely on online channels to deliver your confidential text and image messages safely. A good way to keep your messages safe is by encrypting them first before sending them over to the recipient. Here is a step by step guide on how to go about creating and sending encrypted images and texts over the internet.

Open a web browser. You may select any web browser although your best options would be Firefox or Chrome. Open the Cryptbin homepage. Cryptbin is a free online web app that allows users to send encrypted messages through public or private links. Once on Cryptbin, type the message into the empty text field. Within the message, you may include markdowns, source codes, active links, Twitter handles, emoji emoticons and email addresses. You cal also attach images to the messages by dragging and dropping them into the empty text field. Once completed, click on “Create Encrypted Paste” button that is below the text field. The app will now encrypt the message and you can share it immediately via email, SNS or instant message. You may also choose whether or not to send your encrypted message via private or public link. All you have to do is copy the link and paste it onto the messaging channel you prefer. Should you wish to send your encrypted message through a private link; the recipient will be required to enter an encryption key, so it's important to ensure that the recipient receives the correct key for encryption.