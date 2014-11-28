Microsoft is now telling you how to clean your Surface Pro 3

Laptops and tablets can be quite the germ-factories. Not only do people touch the screens and keyboards with things like gross Cheez-Doodle-covered fingers, but many bring computers into the bathroom too, though most won't admit it. Germs are a real concern for me, and I like to be in a clean environment.

Unfortunately, it can be a mystery to know the best way to clean a tablet or laptop. Do you bring it in the shower with you? Spray it with Febreze? Put it on the hood of your car and drive through a car wash? Actually, those are all horrible ideas -- please don't do any of them! Today, Microsoft is enlightening Surface Pro 3 users with the best way to clean and sanitize the tablet/laptop hybrid for use in a hospital or clinical environment. Sure, it may be overkill for the average home user, but when it comes to germs, I would rather be safe than sorry.

"Healthcare customers can sanitize Microsoft Surface Pro 3 devices using one of our recommended solutions -- PDI Sani-Cloth Plus, CaviWipes, Covidien Alcohol Prep Pads, any similar wipes with IPA (Isopropyl Alcohol) solution under 70 percent, Total Solutions Full Spectrum Disinfectant Wipes, or Clorox Healthcare Bleach Germicidal Wipes -- without risk of damaging the device", says Microsoft.

The company further explains, "the alcohol-based solutions can also be used to clean the entire Surface Type Cover 3 without damage. Total Solutions Wipes may leave cotton fibers on the bottom side of the Type Cover 3, but these can be removed by hand. Clorox Healthcare Bleach Germicidal Wipes may discolor the bottom surface of the Type Cover 3 with prolonged use, and therefore are not recommended to sanitize the Type Cover 3. Users should not douse the items with solution, but rather use pre-moistened wipes or apply IPA to application cloth and use the cloth on the unit".

While not everyone has access to these medical-grade cleaning supplies, wipes with less than 70 percent Isopropyl Alcohol solution are definitely achievable. Of course, you shouldn't soak or douse the computer in any solution, but I would hope that is common sense, right?

My Surface pro 3 is not the tablet I bring in the bathroom (that is usually an iPad Air), but I still want to make sure that it is free of germs and I will definitely try the suggestions. The Surface Pro 3 is an awesome computer and it deserves to be clean and cared for.

Will you clean your Surface Pro 3 with these clinical-grade solutions? Tell me in the comments.

Photo Credit: Max Topchii / Shutterstock