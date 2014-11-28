New Pizza Hut menu creates the perfect pizza using your subconscious

Pizza Hut has devised a new menu that will create your perfect meal, even if you have no idea which toppings to choose.

The Subconscious Menu is a new feature that takes just 2.5 seconds to finalise your order.

Customers simply look at the menu screen displaying a possible 20 toppings, and the computer records which ingredients they have been looking at the longest. An algorithm then identifies the user’s perfect pizza from the 4896 possible ingredient combinations.



Swedish firm Tobii Technology, which specialises in eye-tracking technology, produced the software at the heart of the feature over the course of a six-month period.

The Subconscious Menu so far has a 98 per cent success rate during its trial runs, but customers are free to start again, should the system choose an unsatisfactory pizza.

Pizza Hut’s head of marketing Kathryn Austin explained that the traditional way of ordering food was becoming stale.

"We wanted to try a few ideas on the traditional menu format and we’re delighted to have developed the world's first Subconscious Menu, a unique way to reinvent the dining experience," she said.

The menu is currently only at the testing stage, but Pizza Hut has confirmed it is looking to bring the innovative feature to babranches across the country.

The fast-food chain is not the only pizza outlet using technology to shakeup the industry. Earlier this month, Domino’s announced that its new Xbox One app allows customers to make an order simply by shouting at their TV screen.

