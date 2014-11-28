Zomato introduces adverts to mobile apps

Zomato is seeking further monetisation by expanding its advertising campaigns from its website, to also cover the company’s mobile apps.

Zomato, if you’re not familiar with the firm, is a restaurant discovery service with a global reach, and in fact it’s available across 18 countries, and covers for example some 18,000 restaurants in London (there are over 300,000 eateries encompassed across the world in total).

The service boasts 30 million users per month, and ads will be coming to its Android, iOS, Windows Phone and BlackBerry apps, according to a report on TechCrunch. Mobile users represent over half of that user base, so that’s a considerable chunk of revenue Zomato is making a grab for.

Zomato is planning on making sure the move won’t be overly annoying or intrusive for mobile users, as adverts will only appear with searches, and will be clearly labelled as sponsored results. The restaurant ads shown will, of course, be location-based to make them relevant to the user.

Pankaj Chaddah, Zomato co-founder and COO, told TechCrunch: “Merchants have been eagerly waiting for this for a while, but we took our time as we wanted the ads to be as relevant to the consumer as possible.”

Further ideas are in the pipeline, one of which is bringing cashless payments into the app, allowing users to pay at the restaurant using the app (which will store their credit card details). Trials of this system will begin before the year is out (over in Dubai, mind you).

Back in September, Zomato refined its mobile apps allowing for further features when arriving at a restaurant – with fellow diners’ tips on what to order now displayed upon checking in at the establishment, for example. The app was also redesigned to make the home screen easier to read, and performance improved so pictures load six times faster than they used to.