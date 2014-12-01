Android Lollipop released on HTC GPE M8 and M7 today

The long awaited Android Lollipop for HTC One M7 Google Play Edition (GPE) and M8 GPE is set to be released today. Yesterday information from “reliable sources” said that the technical approval for the GPE Lollipop was expected to be given on Monday 1 December and the rollout of the software was to begin the same day.

HTC vice president, Mo Versi, had already let slip hat the Lollipop update for HTC One M7 and M8 was already in the Google labs awaiting technical approval. Thus, we can be sure that its release is just around the corner.

Although the release was scheduled for Friday last week HTC had some technical difficulties preventing the release. However there is now no doubt that the software update will be released this week for the Google Play edition devices HTC One M7 and M8.

Last week’s delay in getting the technical approval made many HTC One enthusiasts anxious. However, the earlier release of Android Lollipop for the LG G Pad 8.3 GPE was a clear indicator that the software would soon make its way to the HTC One M8 GPE and M7 GPE.

Mo asserted that once the technical approval for the software is given, it will be just a matter of hours before the update is rolled out to all the approved devices. Android Lollipop has already been launched for the Nexus devices and other Google Play Edition devices, so the HTC One M7 and M8 shouldn't have long to wait.

Google announced that they would have the HTC One M7 and M8 software ready by the 28th of November, it failed to reach its target. Lately Google has been noticeably slow on software updates and therefore today's roll out could be sluggish and it could take some time to get to all the users on Lollipop.

A tweet by Mo on 30 November was all the confirmation that original HTC One users needed, affirming that the software update for their devices could be released as early as 1 December.

It's about time as other Android users have been enjoying Lollipop for three weeks now...