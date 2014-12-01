Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare tops UK chart again

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare has stormed back up the UK all-format video game chart (as compiled by Chart Track), with the behemoth shooter franchise retaking the number one spot.

Black Friday sales meant that Call of Duty more than doubled its number of units sold compared to the previous week – in fact, it was up 110 per cent, propelling it from number three back to the top.

GTA V, which was number one last week (off the back of the PS4 and Xbox One release), dropped to number three with its sales numbers down 64 per cent.

Interestingly, while the new consoles had been driving GTA sales (no pun intended), it was the older Xbox 360 and PS3 which generated the majority of this week’s Call of Duty sales, and two-thirds of the units flogged were on these older platforms.

FIFA 15 found itself between these two games at number two, up two places, with Far Cry 4 slipping to number four.

Assassin’s Creed: Unity moved up a spot to number five, and this week’s highest new entry was Pokémon Omega Ruby at number six, with Pokémon Alpha Sapphire also released and charting at number seven. If both Pokémon games had their sales combined, they would have come in at number three and pushed GTA V further down.

Interestingly, last year Pokémon X and Y came in at number three and four, yet this year’s Pokémon release actually sold 17 per cent more, and didn’t make it nearly that high in the charts. The juggernaut franchises like Call of Duty, FIFA and GTA are selling more than ever…

Driveclub shot back up the chart to number eight (from number thirty-three, no less), thanks to a Black Friday PS4 bundle, and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag followed it, with the top ten being rounded off by Minecraft: Xbox Edition.