Daily deal: Cyber Monday deal round-up bonanza!

Considering the mayhem that was Black Friday it's comforting to know that Cyber Monday is typically online deals only. In this special edition of daily deals we bring to you a round-up of today's best deals.

Amazon:

Amazon are releasing a new deal every ten minutes this Cyber Monday and although we can't see the prices, we do know what deals are coming up. Here are some great pick-ups.

TP-Link TL-PA4030KIT 500Mbps Powerline Adapter with 3 Ports - Twin Pack - This is some smart tech! The Powerline adapter converts an Internet signal to run along the electrical wiring allowing you to simple plug in the port to an electrical socket to have a 500Mbps connection. The deal unlocks at 11:00

Pebble Smartwatch - Black - The original kick-started smartwatch, the Pebble shows you text messages, emails, and who's calling you without the need to pull out your phone. The battery lasts a week on a single charge and the watch is 5 ATM water resistant so you can go swimming and still read your texts. The deal unlocks at 11:00

TP-Link TL-SG1008D 8-Port Unmanaged Gigabit Desktop Switch - A must have for any SME or office where everyone needs to be physically wired to the Internet, the 8-port switch converts a wired connection into eight. The deal unlocks at 13:00

Y-cam HomeMonitor HD - Wi-Fi Wireless Video Monitoring Camera with Free Online Cloud Recording - This camera can be used as an alternative to CCTV with night-vision capabilities and can be set-up to alert you (through mobile or email) when the camera detects motion. The device also comes with seven days cloud storage for the video, as in the camera will store last weeks video online for free. The deal unlocks at 14:30

eBay:

eBay also has a number of deals for Cyber Monday. Ebay is a great place to grab a bargain and today it should be a little easier to find a great deal on some tech.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 3: £299.99 - The Galaxy Note 3 is still one of the best phablets on the market today, with quad-core 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 3GB of RAM the phablet is still a zippy piece of kit that will accommodate your phabulous phablet needs (read the review here)

Samsung Galaxy Gear Smartwatch V7000: £109.99 - Pair your Galaxy Note 3 with the Galaxy Gear smartwatch, allowing you to make calls, take photos, and receive texts and emails without taking your phone out of your pocket.

Sony Xperia Z3 Compact: £299.99 - We were very impressed with the Xperia Z3 Compact when we got to play with it (review) and with it's 20.7 megapixel camera and ultra-fast Snapdragon 801 2.5GHz quad-core CPU and 2GB of RAM, it's a steal.