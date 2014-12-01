Huawei Honor 6 Plus phablet specs leaked

Huawei has a phablet in the pipeline by the name of the Honor 6 Plus – hmm, that name reminds us of another reasonably popular phablet from a rival company, can’t quite think which one right now – and the specs have been leaked.

They come courtesy of alleged AnTuTu benchmarks spotted by GSM Dome, which show that the 5.5in phablet (with a full HD resolution) will have a Kirin 925 processor running at 1.8GHz, backed up with a Mali T628 GPU and 3GB of RAM.

The Honor 6 Plus is running Android 4.4.2 in this benchmark, and has an 8 megapixel front-facer (following the current trend for higher-resolution front cameras for selfie duties), and a twin 8 megapixel rear camera. As GSM Dome notes, this dual rear setup of the Honor 6 Plus will possibly allow for 3D capture, even if 3D is going out of fashion (again) these days. It may also let the user partake of other camera trickery, of course.

There’s an Intellisense i3 processor on board, too, which keeps tabs on the data produced by the phone’s various sensors, so this will likely have some fitness application (health and fitness being very much on-trend, although there’s no mention of anything like a heart rate sensor in this leakage).

Expect the Honor 6 Plus to be unveiled later this month, so we’ll get confirmation of these reported specs before long.