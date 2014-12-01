Jailbreak for iOS 8.2 has already been released

iOS 8.2 isn’t actually out yet – in fact the next major version of Apple’s mobile OS has only just been released to developers – but it has already been jailbroken.

Redmond Pie (via SlashGear) noted that a new jailbreak had been released by China-based hacking group TaiG, which is actually a jailbreak for iOS 8, 8.1 and 8.1.1, as well as working on the incoming iOS 8.2.

MuscleNerd spotted the release and announced it on Twitter, and also tweeted concerning the timing of the release: “To anyone wondering ‘why right now’: My guess is Pangu and TaiG are essentially racing each other in this space, and there’s big $$ involved.”

Redmond Pie confirmed that the jailbreak does work across those mentioned operating system versions, running on the new iPhone 6 models, along with all the iPhone 5 range and the iPhone 4S. It also works for all iPad models back to and including the iPad 2, and the iPod touch 5, apparently.

It’s worth noting, if you’re even remotely thinking of going this route, that a couple of commenters on the story have said that they’ve encountered issues – one said it failed to work on their iPhone 5S, and there was another flop on an iPad 2. As ever, you jailbreak at your own risk for a number of reasons (though these issues could always be “operator error” in fairness).