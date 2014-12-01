Jolla's Indiegogo campaign: The more you give, the more you get

Jolla's Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, initiated to help it bring its first tablet to market, is already a success with 12 more days to go until the deadline.

The Finnish company has raised nearly $1.3 million (£827 million) so far, which is close to $1 million (£635 million) over the $385,000 (£245,000) goal. You may think that Jolla is resting on its laurels now, but you'd be wrong.

Jolla wants to keep the campaign's momentum going, as it just introduced three Stretch goals. The idea is simple - the more money the company raises the more features Tablet gets. That is a nice incentive to back the campaign.

Luckily for those who have already done, at this point, hitting the first Stretch goal looks like a done deal.

The first Stretch goal has reached the $1.5 million (£955,000) mark. To celebrate this achievement, Jolla will bake in support for microSD cards of up to 128 GB in size. Tablet has supported microSD cards from the get go, but limited at 32 GB in size.

The extra storage capacity can come in handy, when storing large files like movies, although I have to say that the current maximum of 64 GB (32 GB from the internal storage, and another 32 GB using the microSD card slot) already looks sufficient for most people.

But, you know how it goes - the more you pay the more you get. So the second Stretch goal will add more value to Tablet. To hit it, Jolla has to raise $1.75 million (£1.1 million).

What does it "unlock"? Well, Tablet will gain split-screen functionality, allowing users to view two apps side-by-side.

Now this is a more useful feature to have, and one that will undoubtedly be appreciated by more folks. There is a catch - if this Stretch goal is hit, the feature (which is showcased in the image at the top of the article) will only be available starting Q3 2015.

The same estimate applies to the third Stretch goal, which needs to hit at the $2.5 million (£1.6 million) mark. It will give backers the option to get their Tablets with 3.5G cellular connectivity, on top of the Wi-Fi 802.11n that is offered now.

The added cost for the option is only $30 (£20), and it will be available first - assuming that the third Stretch goal is hit - in Europe. Like the split-screen functionality, the 3G support will be enabled by a software update.

I have to say that I am impressed with the way Jolla has handled its crowdfunding campaign so far. The tablet looks good on paper, the goal it set was low enough to be hit early (so the launch of Tablet was practically a sure thing, even before the campaign launched), and the latest updates are bound to generate further interest in backing Jolla's tablet efforts.