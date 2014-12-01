New Retina MacBook Air rumours: The best MacBook ever?

Rumours are intensifying that Apple is set to release its Retina MacBook Air sooner rather than later.

The long-awaited device is expected to combine the portability and battery life of the MacBook Air range, with the high-resolution IPS display associated with Retina devices, in what could be the best MacBook released so far.

Read more: Microsoft pits Lenovo’s Yoga 3 Pro against Apple’s MacBook Air in latest advert (video)

The MacBook Air is one of the last Apple products to receive the Retina treatment, with the iPad Air, iPad Mini and the iMac 5K all benefiting from the display.



The Retina MacBook Air was expected to be unveiled at Apple’s event in October, but delays to Intel’s Broadwell series of processors has set the release back. The chips are believed to be an integral component of the new device, with their low thermal design power (TDP) enabling the MacBook to produce a high-definition display without compromising its battery life.

MacRumours has also indicated that the Retina MacBook Air will be receiving a number of other new features. According to reports, a new trackpad design, minus the mechanical element used on the current range of MacBooks, will enable the new device to be even thinner.

While little has been confirmed regarding the release, sources indicate that the Retina MacBook Air will be available in aluminium grey, space grey and gold and is likely to come in an all-new 12-inch model.

While Apple could still launch the device this year, it is far more likely to arrive in spring 2015, particularly with the Cupertino-based firm having already made its major holiday announcements.

Read more: China and Apple deny existence of any ban on MacBooks, iPads or other products

Whenever it does launch, the Retina MacBook Air is expected to boast a significant redesign compared to earlier models, with rumours suggesting that Apple will include the new reversible Type-C USB port in order to reduce the width of the device.