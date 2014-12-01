Unreleased movies leaked online following Sony hack

A number of unreleased movies, as well as some confidential data, has been leaked online following a massive hack at Sony Pictures that happened last week.

In the Reddit thread covering the issue it says that, movies aside, confidential data including visa and passport information of cast and crew members working on different Sony projects, email inboxes and other important documents were leaked.

Among the movies that leaked online was Fury, starring Brad Pitt, currently the third most downloaded video in the past 48 hours on The Pirate Bay website.

Other movies included DVD screen copies of Still Alice, Mr Turner and Annie, none of which have officially been released yet.

Re/Code reported yesterday that Sony Pictures Entertainment is investigating the matter, claiming that there is a possibility that hackers working on behalf of North Korea, perhaps operating out of China, may be behind a devastating attack that brought the studio’s network to a screeching halt earlier this week.

Sony has threatened with a “merciless retaliation” if the movie “The Interview” gets released.

The movie, starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, tells the story of two journalists, tapped by the CIA, who are sent to North Korea to assassinate Kim Jong-Un, the country’s leader.

North Korea called this movie an “act of war.”

A group that calls themselves “#GOP” hacked Sony Pictures offices last week, paralyzing the outfit, and threatening the following:

"We already warned you, and this is just a beginning. We continue till our request be met. We've obtained all of your internal data including your secrets and top secrets.

“If you don't obey us, we'll release the data shown below to the world."