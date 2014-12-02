Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to star in futuristic tech reality show

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is reportedly working with Kari Byron from Mythbusters on a reality TV show called “The Woz.”

Wozniak, who is also an inventor, engineer and philanthropist, is well-known for his eccentricity and forthright views, both of which could make for some excellent entertainment.

Read more: Steve Wozniak says Apple was three years too late with iPhone 6 phablet

The show is set to feature Wozniak trying a series of futuristic gadgets, with the intention of introducing the “audience to facilities where science fiction is quickly becoming reality.”



Apart from that, not much is known about the programme, but Wozniak’s “partner in crime,” Kari Byron has been tweeting a few teasers for the show.

“Running around with Woz all day is hilarious,” she wrote. “Such a sweetheart.”

A tweet posted by Wozniak suggests that “The Woz” has been pitched to the Discovery Channel, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Steve Wozniak made his name as the computer programmer who founded Apple alongside Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne, but he has also made a number of high-profile TV appearances in the past.

Read more: Is Seth Rogen the right man to play Steve Wozniak in Steve Jobs biopic?

He appeared as himself in season four of The Big Bang Theory and also competed in Dancing with the Stars in 2009. The tech industry giant actually fractured his foot during the dance competition, so here’s hoping “The Woz” goes a little more smoothly.

