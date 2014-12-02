Bing unveils top searches of 2014, with some surprising omissions

As 2015 draws ever closer, we’ll begin seeing retrospectives highlighting the most memorable moments of the past year.

With a month of 2014 still to go, Bing has jumped in first with its look back at the people, moments and events that have shaped the year. There are some interesting highlights but some even more curious omissions.

Kim Kardashian’s attempts to break the internet with her oiled up sizable rear have certainly paid off, as according to Microsoft’s search engine, she was the most searched for person in 2014, dethroning Beyoncé who has to settle for second place, above Miley Cyrus.

What’s interesting is that there’s no sign of Jennifer Lawrence in the top ten, which is surprising given her starring role in the Fappening leaked photos scandal.

In fact, the Fappening itself wasn’t big news according to Bing either. It’s not one of the top ten most searched news stories of the year. At the top of that list is the World Cup, Super Bowl, and Missing Malaysia Airlines jet.

The most searched for device was the iPhone 6, followed by the Xbox One and then the Fitbit. Surface Pro 3 made an appearance at number 5. Interestingly, Sony's PS4 was entirely absent from the top ten.

The most searched for apps were mostly social ones, with Facebook predictably in the top slot, followed by Twitter, Instagram, Skype, Vine, and Snapchat.

Frozen took the crown for most searched movie in 2014.

You can browse the full list of findings at www.BingTrends.com, but here are some top tens to be getting on with.

Most searched person:

Kim Kardashian Beyoncé Miley Cyrus Katy Perry Justin Bieber Joan Rivers Jennifer Lopez Kendall Jenner Kaley Cuoco Robin Williams

Most Searched News Stories:

World Cup Super Bowl Missing Malaysia Airlines jet Winter Olympics The rise of ISIS Ray Rice controversy Shooting in Ferguson, Missouri Ebola outbreak Brittany Maynard Death with Dignity Ukraine (Crimea)-Russia conflict

Most Searched Devices:

iPhone 6 Xbox One Fitbit iPad Surface Pro 3 Kindle Fire Windows Phone Galaxy S4 Chromecast Google Glass

Most Searched Apps:

Facebook Twitter Instagram Skype Vine Snapchat Candy Crush Saga WhatsApp Angry Birds Farmville

What do you think of the list? Let us know in the comments section.