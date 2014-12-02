Microsoft Lumia 1030 to feature a truly ridiculous camera

The Lumia 1030 will have a rear camera boasting even more than the original Lumia 1020's 41 megapixels, the latest Windows Phone speculation claims.

In fact, a source who spoke to Nokia Power User claims that the Lumia 1030, the next flagship camera phone which will be launched under the Microsoft, not Nokia, brand, will boast a 50 megapixel snapper.

How reliable this source is, though, is certainly open to debate, as even Nokia Power User states that it’s sceptical concerning this information. And indeed megapixels aren’t everything, as we all know, it’s the quality of the lens and other camera components which are the prime concern – some other minor details were spilled on this front, though.

Apparently Toshiba will still manufacture the sensor for the 1030’s camera, and it will come with a short pulse LED flash rather than a Xenon flash as seen on the previous Lumia flagship. The mechanical shutter which the Lumia 1020 sported has also been given the shove for the Lumia 1030, the source claims.

Whatever the case, we can only hope that the rumours popping up now mean that Microsoft is close to unveiling its next Lumia camera champ – after a wait of a year and a half or so since the 1020 launched, Windows Phone fans are getting a little impatient.

Yesterday, we saw a pic of the Lumia 1020 successor, or rather an alleged early prototype of it with a chunky camera unit (see the above image). Although it’s dubious whether that’s the real deal, and it could be a photo of a cancelled Lumia prototype…

Image Credit: Taobao.com via Uber Gizmo