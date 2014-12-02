Microsoft plunges headfirst into the mobile email marketplace

As previous rumours indicated, Microsoft has snapped up the maker of mobile email apps Acompli.

An official blog post has just gone up, made by Microsoft’s Rajesh Jha, Corporate Vice President, Outlook and Office 365, and this was the same post that was previously made and immediately deleted, yet still spotted by some keen-eyed journalists, leading to all the buzz around this acquisition.

Acompli produces email apps for iOS and Android, and Redmond is picking the outfit up to bolster its cross-platform efforts, alongside debuting Office for the iPad, and preparing Office for Android devices.

The Acompli app helps users manage their email and prioritise messages, and work with attachments and files, with numerous positive reviews of the software as Microsoft points out (it’s a “must have for BYOD” one reviewer said).

Rajesh Jha noted: “We’re excited about what’s possible as we build on the app’s success and bring it together with work currently in progress by the Outlook team. Our goal is to deliver fantastic cross-platform apps that support the variety of email services people use today and help them accomplish more.”

Javier Soltero, CEO of Acompli, stated: “We remain committed to the original Acompli vision of making the best mobile email application on any platform and across all services. Your app and accounts will continue to work and the team will continue on our fast pace of improving and adding new functionality every couple of weeks.”