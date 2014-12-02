SAP launches new enterprise integration solution

Enterprise software specialist SAP has announced the availability of a new manufacturing application to help deliver data integration across businesses using the SAP HANA platform.

SAP Manufacturing Execution includes the SAP Manufacturing Integration and Intelligence (SAP MII) application and SAP Plant Connectivity software. This allows it to provide machine-to-machine integration and orchestrate intelligent manufacturing.

Using the existing SAP HANA platform it offers global visibility into operations by making manufacturing big data more accessible and enabling predictive analytics capabilities to be used in house or in the cloud. This gives businesses advanced problem solving ability and ease of access to manufacturing data so they can make improvements in cost, quality, asset utilisation and performance.

"The launch of SAP Manufacturing Execution is helping SAP to close in on the vision of running manufacturing operations in memory," says Hans Thalbauer, senior vice president Extended Supply Chain at SAP.

"By integrating manufacturing results with real-time feeds into SAP HANA, companies can take advantage of the cloud for orchestrating global performance management".

The product gives manufacturers an enhanced user experience, extended mobility and end-to-end enterprise integration with deeper operations transparency. This release gives enterprises the deployment option of SAP MII on SAP HANA, extending the internet of things capabilities of SAP into manufacturing operations.

SAP Plant Connectivity simplifies integration at the equipment level and allows direct data feeds to SAP HANA, giving access to big data sources and enabling analytics.

Manufacturing Execution is available now for existing SAP HANA users and more information is available on the company's website.

Image Credit: SAP