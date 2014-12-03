Amazon CEO looks to space exploration

Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos has stated that he believes the future will see millions of people living and working in space.

Speaking at the latest Ignition conference, Bezos explained his own views on space exploration; a hot topic in the wake of the Rosetta comet landing and the ability to 3D print objects aboard the International Space Station.

In an interview with Business Insider’s Henry Blodget, the US entrepreneur claimed that humans are “evolved to be pioneers.”



"New worlds have a way of saving old worlds... And that's how it should be. We need the frontier,"bar he said. “My vision is I want to see millions of people living and working in space. When that reality might come about, however, isn't yet known. This is not a business where you can rush things or cut corners."

Bezos’ views align him with a host of other high-profile industry leaders looking to further space exploration through privately-funded companies.

PayPal co-founder Elon Musk is also the CEO of Space Exploration Technologies or SpaceX, which focuses on advancing the state of rocket technology to ultimately enable multiplanetary life. Bezos’ own Blue Origin company is focused on lowering the cost of spaceflight, so that it becomes accessible to everyone.

The Amazon CEO’s enthusiasm for space travel should not come as a surprise, as it is clearly something he has harboured for some time. Back in 1982, an 18-year-old Bezos told the Miami Herald that “he wanted to build space hotels, amusement parks and colonies for 2 million or 3 million people who would be in orbit.”

