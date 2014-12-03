Amazon embraces season of goodwill with £3,000 giveaway

It seems Amazon’s systems have not been able to cope with the Black Friday/Cyber Monday rush, after it was revealed a UK student was sent £3,600 worth of items because of a computer glitch.

Robert Quinn, from Bromley, started receiving deliveries a week ago, and has now received 51 packages, including an HD television and a Samsung Galaxy tablet.

Read more: Amazon using Snapchat to send exclusive deals that last ‘seconds’

He has also received a £50 portable heater, a book on neurological physiotherapy and a pirate costume, and despite contacting Amazon, the parcels keep on coming.



Mr Quinn, who is currently studying engineering at the University of Liverpool, believes that a computer glitch is to blame for sending the goods to him, instead of a returns depot.

“At first I phoned up Amazon and they said that people must be ‘gifting’ them to me, but there’s no way that’s happening because I don’t know any of these people,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I was worried that people were losing out on their stuff so I phone Amazon again and said I’m happy to accept these gifts if they are footing the cost, but I’m not happy if these people are going to lose out. But Amazon said ‘it’s on us’.”

He plans to gift some of the items to his family as presents, give some to charity and sell the rest to generate money for a holiday and an invention he’s been working on.

“I should have about £1,600 to play with this summer and I might take my girlfriend to Bruges,” he added. “And at the moment I’m working on an electrical cannabis grinder. I’m thinking about getting a patent on it.”

Read more: Amazon enlists the help of 15,000-strong robot army

An Amazon spokesperson has claimed that the matter is now resolved, but with the busy Christmas period fast approaching the company will be hoping no more computer issues emerge.

