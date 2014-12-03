Daily deal: HGST 4TB External HDD USB 3.0 £109.88

Today we have the HGST 4TB external HDD with USB 3.0 connection available from Dabs. The reason we've decided to feature this external HDD is, unlike the Seagate we featured last week, the HGST HDD's have the highest reliability in the business. In a study conducted by BackBlaze, HGST drives were found to be nearly twice as reliable as the competitors across the board, regardless of the storage size.

The drive is designed to sit on your desktop and either backup your data or be used as a way of adding storage space or portability to your information. With a USB 3.0 connection you'll be able to reach read/write speeds of around 115MBps, USB 3.0 is also backwards compatible with USB 2.0 ports however the transfer speeds will be around 40MBps.

The storage size of the external HDD is 4TB which translates to roughly a million songs, 800,000 photos, or 300 hours of HD video, so it's unlikely that you'll be needing any more storage for a while. This is not a portable HDD and requires its own power supply to run, with that said the HDD measures 12.9 cm x 6 cm x 18.3 cm (WxDxH) and weighs just under a kilogram so you can easily put it in you bag and carry your data with you.

You also get a two year limited warranty with the device so you're covered if the thing breaks (although that's unlikely) .

Image Credit: BackBlaze