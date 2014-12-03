2015 trends: Enterprise mobility demand set to increase

It's that time of year when industry analysts like to start rolling out their predictions for the year ahead. One of the first out of the blocks is technology research specialist Ovum with a new report on enterprise mobility.

Up to now, mobility has been driven by the consumer market with employees demanding to use their own devices in the workplace.

Among Ovum's predictions are that this will continue to lead to a "mobility mismatch" where employee demand isn't matched by IT department's ability to deliver.

It also predicts that businesses will start to look beyond BYOD, adopting a more managed approach to device usage, particularly where sensitive data is involved.

This is likely to mean framing mobile management as part of a wider workspace strategy. By governing management of all endpoints and applications, the strategic aim is giving employees access to the tools and data they need wherever they happen to be and with whichever device they happen to have in front of them.

Ovum also sees more pressure from senior executives, particularly in HR and operations, to allow mobile deployments. SME's should expect 2015 to become even more mobile centric, vendors and service providers will need to adapt to this additional demand.

Richard Absalom, senior analyst of enterprise mobility at Ovum, says, "While pressure from end users continues to have an impact on the shape of the EMM market, it is time for enterprises to become more proactive with their mobility strategies and look for ways that mobile devices - whether corporate or employee-owned - and apps can work in tandem with other endpoints to transform the way that people work.

Vendors and service providers in the space need to keep expanding the range of features and services that they offer to meet the growing range of demands, and they will also need to continue to build effective partnerships, especially in support of large, global organizations which expect and demand consistent global service delivery".

More information on Ovum's research into enterprise mobility can be found at the company's website.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock