Google Cloud Platform now accepts online payment apps after PCI certification

Google has announced that its cloud platform has been validated for compliance with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standards (DSS).

Essentially, this means that the search engine giant can now join the likes of Microsoft and Amazon in the cloud payment sector.

The news was announced via a blog post, which also confirmed that WePay would be one of the first developers to take advantage of the new certification. WePay helps small businesses and online marketplaces facilitate payments between their users.



The firm’s director of DevOps David Nye explained the benefits of partnering with Google’s cloud services.

"Google Cloud Platform will enable WePay to process our partners' transactions in a fully scalable, highly available environment with robust security features," he said. “The new PCI DSS certification that Google Cloud Platform has achieved enables WePay to dynamically grow our infrastructure as fast as our business and our partners’ businesses demand."

The award of the PCI standard does not mean that anyone can develop payment applications for Google Cloud, but rather that PCI-certified developers can create software for the platform without compromising their own certification.

Smaller developers in particular are likely to benefit from the news, as they will be able to use Google’s cloud platform to upscale their services without having to construct a data centre of their own.

Google will be hoping that its PCI accreditation will encourage more software engineers to use their platform over its competitors, and the firm is also offering assistance to potential developers who have not yet achieved the PCI standard.

