Online sales increased by how much?! The Black Friday and Cyber Monday numbers crunched

For those of you thinking that the shopping season is over now Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, think again.

The run-up to Christmas is widely known as the busiest shopping period of the year, and all kinds of records are expected to be broken over the next few weeks.

Last weekend kicked off this festive shopping bonanza in style, but how do the numbers compare to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday of 2013?

James Lovell, European retail solution leader at IBM, has been analysing the data and revealed some key findings.

Black Friday got us off to a good start, with online sales increasing by nearly 92 per cent from 2013 and the average order value up 1.4 per cent to just under £89.

As you might have expected, mobile devices played a key role over the weekend’s shopping. Black Friday and Cyber Monday mobile sales increased by 35.5 per cent and 29 per cent respectively from 2013.

Breaking this down further, mobile phone usage as a percentage of overall sales rose by nearly 43 per cent, with tablet usage rising by 12 per cent.

The Android and iOS split also makes for interesting reading. Android sessions as a percentage of overall Cyber Monday sales grew by 55 per cent, whereas iOS sessions only grew by 22 per cent.

However, this Android growth still only represented 11 per cent of the overall sales spend, whilst the iOS growth accounted for nearly a third of all sales.

A final interesting finding to come out of the weekend is that the desktop is definitely not dead just yet. Although the percentage of overall Cyber Monday sales made using desktops fell by 14 per cent, it still accounted for 57 per cent of all online sales and the average spend was greater than that of Android and iOS devices.