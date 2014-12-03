Which Gameboy classic could soon be appearing on iPhones?

The director and producer of the latest Pokémon releases, Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, have suggested that the popular franchise could see an iPhone release in the future.

The Pokémon series of video games has become a worldwide phenomenon since the first title was released in 1996, selling more than 260 million units worldwide so far.

However, Nintendo is famously protective of its intellectual property, only allowing its iconic franchises, such as Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Super Smash Bros, to appear on its own hardware. The company’s president, Satoru Iwata explained that these titles are only available on Nintendo consoles to ensure the company offers something different to its competitors.



"When you adapt too much, you lose what's unique about you," he said earlier in the year.

Despite this, Shigeru Ohmori and Junichi Masuda, the director and producer respectively of the latest Pokémon releases, believe that the games could find a home on smartphones, but some security improvements would have to be made first.

"I've got a bit of a resistance from those [safety and security] kind of points of view," Masuda told the Telegraph. "If it were to reach a stage where I would be happy to hand my iPhone to a five year-old and know that, actually, that device and everything about it is safe and secure and I can trust the device in the hands of a five year-old, then it would become in the realms of possibility.”

Back in June, Nintendo updated a 2012 patent for an emulator that would allow video games to be played on smartphones and aeroplane seat displays, which certainly suggests the Japanese company is keeping its options open when it comes to releasing titles on other platforms.