Sony reveals PlayStation 4 20th Anniversary Edition

Sony is going to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original PlayStation console by launching a limited edition PlayStation 4 which looks like the old faithful.

Yes, the PlayStation first emerged on 3 December, 1994, and this new PlayStation 4 20th Anniversary Edition will have the same grey finish as the original. The PlayStation 4 controllers will also be crafted to look like the original PlayStation’s, with the buttons done out in the same style, although the design will remain the same as the PS4’s actual controller of course.

The anniversary edition will come in a special box priced at €499 (£395), and $499 over in the US, with a limited run of 12,300 units being made (12/3 being the launch date of the PlayStation, as mentioned).

Sony notes that this anniversary PlayStation 4 won’t be available via traditional retail outlets, but we can expect more details soon on how punters can get their hands on this limited run PS4.

Shuhei Yoshida, President of Worldwide Studios, Sony Computer Entertainment, wrote in a blog post: “The mid 90s were an exciting time for game developers, driven by the explosion of powerful but affordable 3D graphics rendering hardware and the birth of many young and adventurous development studios. The original PlayStation was meant to embody that sense of adventure and discovery, that sense that anything was possible.”

“We sincerely thank you for joining us on our exciting 20-year journey. You have made every bump and scrape we took along the way worthwhile. And there’s so much more to come!”