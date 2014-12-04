China targets Apple over patent dispute

It seems Apple has got itself another adversary on the eastern front in the patent wars.

After Samsung, a company that fights with Apple over a number of different patents, a Chinese smartphone maker has Digione decided to enter the ring with a dispute of its own.

It claims that the iPhone 6 copied the design of their smartphone, 100+.

The Chinese company applied for the patent in January 2014 and was granted it in July, according to China’s State Intellectual Property Office, Macworld reports.

The patent covers the exterior design of the phone, which looks a lot like iPhone 6.

They are yet to file an official complaint. At this time, all they did was publish a letter they sent to Apple back in September.

The letter was posted on Monday on the social media site Sina Weibo.

“We believe that a communication with goodwill would contribute to solving potential legal disputes,” the letter said.

Apple is yet to comment on the issue.

Digione’s smartphone runs a modified version of Android, and unlike the iPhone 6 which starts at 5288 yuan (£548) in China, Digione’s smartphone under the 100+ brand is targeting the low end, with a starting price at 799 yuan (£82).

It has a 5.5 inch screen, and runs an 8-core MediaTek processor.

This is not the first time Apple has faced a legal dispute in China. The American company had to pay $60 million (£38 million) for ownership of the iPad trademark in China back in 2012, when a local company Proview claimed to own it.