Apple accused of deleting users music

It seems Apple's legal team has really has its hands full at the moment.

Korean firm Samsung and Chinese company Digione with their patent claims, as well as accusations of monopoly abuse over their music player iPod, are just the tip of the legal iceberg that's been melting over Apple over the past couple of years.

And just days after we wrote about Steve Jobs' video testimonial in the iPod case, where Apple has allegedly blocked iPod users from buying music from rival stores, Wall Street Journal reported that Apple has also deleted songs on iPads downloaded from rival stores.

The firm was supposedly deleting songs from 2007 to 2009, without telling the users, attorneys for consumers told jurors in a class-action antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Wednesday.

Attorney Patrick Coughlin said that Apple used iTunes to scan the music devices for content bought on rival sites during syncing, and if such content was found, Apple would display an error message and instruct the user to restore factory settings.

After the restore, only the music from Apple would reappear on the device, said Coughlin.

Attorneys for consumers consider this move a way to smother the competition, and are seeking £350 million (£220 million) in damages.

Apple considers such moves were legitimate security measures. Apple security director Augustin Farrugia testified that Apple did not offer a more detailed explanation because, “We don’t need to give users too much information,” and “We don’t want to confuse users.”