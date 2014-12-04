Asus X002 smartphone specs leaked

Another smartphone has had its tech specs leaked today, and this one is from Asus.

The details of the Asus X002 have been revealed by TENAA, the Chinese regulator which is the source of a lot of spec leakage.

Techgadgetsz.com spotted this one, and notes that the handset looks somewhat like a member of the ZenFone family, and it will apparently be pitched at a wallet-friendly price level.

The X002 (sounds like a secret agent’s phone, incidentally – obviously that’s just a codename at this point, though) also saw some leakage via the GFXBench database, and indeed there are apparently two variants of the device here, one a 4.6in model, and the other a 5in handset.

Anyhow, onto those leaked specs. According to TENAA, the 5in screen will have a resolution of 720p, and will be powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek CPU backed up by a Mali-T760 GPU and 1GB of RAM.

The base model will have 8GB of storage, and the cameras will be 8 megapixels and 5 megapixels, rear and front respectively (again with the 5 megapixel selfie snapper which now seems to be popping up everywhere). The rear camera will be capable of 4K video capture and will benefit from an LED flash.

4G will be supported, and the OS will be Android 4.4.4 KitKat. The dimensions of the X002 will be 146 x 73mm, and it will be 9.9mm thick, weighing 140 grams.

Pricing and release date details aren’t known at this point.

Image Credit: Solomon203