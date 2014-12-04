Facebook vows to wipe Newfeeds of viruses and malware

A site such as Facebook, with 1.3 billion users, is often very alluring to people wanting to place malware on someone else’s computer.

That’s why Facebook works very hard on protecting its users by implementing different anti-malware technologies to the site.

After partnerships with F-Secure and Trend Micro that protect Facebook users from malicious content they might come in touch with, the social media giant announced on Wednesday that it is teaming up with security vendor ESET to fight malware.

ESET’s software will be added directly into the social network’s abuse detection and prevention system.

"A larger number of providers increases the chances that malware will get caught and cleaned up, which will help people on Facebook keep their information more secure," Facebook said in a post. "Together, these three systems will help us block malicious links and harmful sites from populating the News Feeds and Messages of the 1.35 billion people who use Facebook."

Basically, Facebook will now have anti-malware software embedded within it, allowing users to scan their devices for malware directly through their app.

“Here's how it works: if the device you're using to access our services is behaving suspiciously and shows signs of a possible malware infection, a message will appear offering you an anti-malware scan for your device.

You can run the scan, see the scan results, and disable the software all without logging out of Facebook - making it seamless and easy to clean up an infected device”, it says in the post.