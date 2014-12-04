Hexoskin releases Arctic-proof smart fitness shirt

Smart garments and other connected wearables are a great thing if you live in California, or some other place where cold days are more of an idea than an actual state of weather.

But if you're up north, where winter really bites, running around and working out in a sleeveless shirt can bring more hazards than health to your body.

Hexoskin, however, may have solved this problem with a new version of its crowdfunded smart fitness shirt: The Arctic.

The Arctic has the same fitness tracking specifications as its predecessor, but is made out of fabric suitable for those extra cold winter days.

Unlike their last smart and sleeveless shirt, Arctic has long sleeves and a high collar, and is made out of materials that will keep the wearer warm, but still allow the evaporation of perspiration.

The Arctic shirt is made from a new textile developed from research on polar bears, focusing on how they trap heat between their skin and fur. It is 57 per cent polyamide, 28 per cent polyester and 15 per cent elastin.

Sensors to monitor various fitness parameters are made out of a silver-coated textile and are woven into the shirt, with the data being transmitted over a device attached to the side of the shirt. The garment is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

It tracks more than just basic metrics like heart rate, steps and calories burned. The shirt monitors activity level, cadence, acceleration, breathing rate, heart rate recovery, and much more.

With some 42.000 data points tracked every minute, this is one of the most advanced fitness products on the market, and it can be bought for $199 (£130) and is expected to start shipping in December.