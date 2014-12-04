HP unveils raft of new enterprise services

The IT needs of businesses are constantly evolving and technology giant HP has announced a raft of new products aimed at optimising today's workloads whilst preparing for the future.

Offerings include new servers, faster storage, converged systems and an expanded range of services including combining HP Enterprise Services with Microsoft Office 365.

"The new style of IT requires organisations to have a technology infrastructure in place that drives innovation and business outcomes", says Antonio Neri, senior vice president and general manager of HP Enterprise Group.

"Today, HP is bringing to market innovations across our enterprise portfolio that will enable our customers to capture new possibilities for profitability and growth, while reducing data center costs and risk".

Server offerings include the HP Integrity Superdome X, which allows customers to deploy mission-critical workloads in a highly scalable, available and cost-efficient x86 environment. There's also the HP Integrity NonStop X, a fault-tolerant system designed for the most demanding up time requirements.

Storage releases offer a new portfolio of multi-protocol, flash-optimised HP 3PAR StoreServ systems featuring flat backup to HP StoreOnce. These move workloads such as data access, protection and analytics directly into the storage operating system and controller to lower costs and boost utilisation.

The HP 3PAR StoreServ 7440c Converged Flash Array helps customers maximize investments by using all-flash performance but retaining the configuration flexibility to support spinning media too.

HP's OneView software helps streamline IT operations and increase automation enabling customers to increase IT staff efficiency. OneView's unique infrastructure management and automation across computing, storage and fabric reduces management complexity to deliver infrastructure services in as few as five clicks.

New converged infrastructure is designed for important workloads in IaaS, cloud, mobility and big data. HP ConvergedSystem 700 brings together compute, storage and networking components and uses HP OneView and Hyper-Convergence to deliver software-defined infrastructure.

HP Enterprise Services for Office 365 is a new offering that addresses enterprise client needs by combining the capabilities and benefits of Microsoft’s Office 365 with the global delivery expertise of HP Enterprise Services. This includes the value added features enterprises demand from the cloud, such as comprehensive service accountability, managed service solutions, tightly integrated support processes and expanded data center location options.

Mike Nefkens, executive vice president of HP Enterprise Services says, "Teaming up with Microsoft will allow HP to offer our industry leading enterprise services with Microsoft's widely adopted Office 365 suite, starting with Exchange Online running on HP servers in HP data centers".

HP Enterprise Services for Office 365 is available now, as is the Integrity Superdome X server. Other products will be rolled out between now and March 2015, keep an eye on the HP website for more information.