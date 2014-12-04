Samsung Galaxy A7 5.5in phablet specs revealed

We’ve seen another smartphone spec leak courtesy of Chinese regulatory bodies, and this time the spec spillage concerns Samsung’s Galaxy A7.

China's Telecommunication Equipment Certification Centre (the equivalent to the FCC over in the States) has approved the Galaxy A7, Phone Arena spotted, with the handset being a 5.5in phablet. Note that these specs are for the model number SM-A7009, which is being produced specifically for the Chinese market.

The resolution of that sizable screen (though it’s looking less and less sizable with the revelation of phablets like Google’s Nexus 6) is full HD, 1080p, and the A7 is powered by a 1.5GHz 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 615.

One of the standout features is the svelte nature of this Galaxy handset, which is a trim 6.3mm, and that makes it Samsung’s thinnest ever smartphone.

Other specs include a 13 megapixel camera, and a 5 megapixel front-facer, with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. That’s all pretty standard stuff, even the 5 megapixel front camera, as more and more front snappers get upped to the 5 megapixel level to encourage purchases from selfie addicts.

While this is the Chinese model as noted, the question is whether Samsung will be producing other variants for further territories, and indeed whether the Galaxy A7 might come to Europe. It shouldn’t be long before we have official word from Samsung itself on this handset, though.

Samsung’s position in the Chinese market hasn’t been so clever recently, with its flagship Galaxy S5 sales being cut in half thanks to competition from the likes of Xiaomi. This handset will be a more mid-range affair, though.