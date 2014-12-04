Yotaphone 2 launches in Europe, but it's not cheap

The second-gen Yotaphone has been launched in Europe, but the bad news is that it’s quite a pricey little handset, and more expensive than the first version of the double-sided phone.

If you’re not familiar with the Yotaphone, the idea is that the device has two screens – one on each side of the handset – a standard AMOLED screen up front, and a simple E-ink display on the rear which can be used for quick glances at unimportant info and apps, thereby saving battery by not firing up the main display.

The original Yotaphone launched at £419 in the UK, but the Yotaphone 2 will cost £555, a good chunk of change more. Of course, the specs have been upgraded considerably, and the sequel boasts a 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage (with a 5in 1080p AMOLED screen up front, and 4.7in E-ink display at the rear).

It has a 2,500mAh battery, and 48 plus hours of longevity promised in “YotaEnergy” mode.

At the launch, the manufacturer announced on its Twitter feed: “So it's official: #YotaPhone2 now available in 20 markets. Get your phone with two fronts now: http://www.yotaphone.com”.

How successful it will be, we’re not sure, given that price tag which now puts it right up there with the top premium phones. While we’re all for innovation and the two screen idea is certainly a neat one, it’s going to be tough to compete against the best Android handsets and indeed the latest iPhone, which you can bag for the same money.

You can order your handset here if you’re convinced, though.