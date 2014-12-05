Engineer proves he's the best at Tinder

One brave man has decided that the best way for him to meet new women is to make a battery-operated robot that will use Tinder for him, and - you guessed it - swipe to the right, until the end of time.

Java developer James Befurt created a computer program that operates a crude contraption composed of a stylus, a small piston and some type of microcontroller.

Tinder is a matchmaking mobile app that links to a user's Facebook profile, using photos and basic personal information. After a user registers and gives his or her age, gender and location to Tinder, the app finds people of opposite gender in the vicinity. Swiping the picture to the left means "no", while swiping to the right essentially means "yes, we can meet up".

The other user must then also swipe to the right for the two to be able to talk to each other.

By building a machine that constantly swipes to the right, Mr. Befurt is maximising his chances of meeting potential partners over Tinder.

This isn’t the first time a user has tried to hack the app, writes Business Insider.

Back in September, one man built a Google Chrome extension that transforms Tinder into a desktop interface to more easily swipe though and like or dislike matches.

For a computer programmer, I can’t help but wonder whether it would have just been easier for him to create a right-swiping program, rather than a machine?